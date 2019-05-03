Francis Personally Agreed on Publishing Benedict’s abuse text

Former Benedict XVI published his April sexual abuse essay after he received permission from Pope Francis to do so, Archbishop Georg Gänswein told Austrian state radio ORF (May 3).
Gänswein explained that Benedict wrote the text at the end of February and sent it via Cardinal Pietro Parolin to Francis asking for a permission to publish it. Francis "green-lighted" it.
Earlier reports had claimed that the text was blocked by the Secretary of State.
It is further surprising that Benedict has no direct access to Pope Francis.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsBabzookusp
Clicks260
- Report
Social networks
There is that blasphemous crucifix.
Bergoglio (Francis) is not Pope, he's a liar.