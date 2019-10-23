Amazonian Bishop Proudly: „I Lived With Indians But Did Not Teach Them“

Bishop Gilberto Alfredo Vizcarra Mori, 59, of Jaén, Peru, a Jesuit, revealed during the October 23 Amazon Synods’ press conference that he spent one month in the Amazonian forest "in preparation of the Synod."Two-thirds of Peru are part of the Amazon forest. Vizcarra said, “I walked with these people, spoke with this community, and I lived with them.” But, “I didn't go there to teach them.”Vizcarra was twenty years a "missionary" in Africa. Already before being consecrated a bishop in August 2014, he hung out a month with the Aguaruna Indios in north Peru instead of spending his time in a retreat with God.The question arises why Vizcarra agreed to become a bishop since it is the special task of a Catholic bishop to teach the Faith according to Christ's word to the Apostles, “Go and teach all nations” (Matthew 28).