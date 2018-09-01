Princeton Law Professor Calls For Francis’ Resignation

If Francis was informed about Cardinal McCarrick's abuses, but empowered him “to represent and influence the Church world-wide for five years, the future of this pontificate is in the gravest doubt”, according to Robert George.George is a Princeton Professor of Jurisprudence and visiting professor at Harvard Law School. He is Catholic.Writing on Wsj.com (August 30), George points out that the debate about motives and the personality of whistle-blower Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò is secondary,“More important are his testimony’s factual claims, which can be vetted with hard evidence.”