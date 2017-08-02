Archbishop Desecrates His Cathedral - And Does Not Even Notice It

Canadian Catholic News

A huge, ugly and moving robotic spider with sound effects was perched on Notre Dame Cathedral in Ottawa, Canada, on July 27. Many bystanders considered this as “sacrilegious,” “demonic,” and “disrespectful” except local Archbishop Terrence Prendergast who was "surprised" about the criticism.He told, “My cathedral staff and I anticipated that some … might object, but thought it would be minimal.”Pendergast still doesn't regret the scandal, “I regret that we had not sufficiently understood that others would see this event so differently.”