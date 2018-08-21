Gay Fornication Removed from Altar after Protests

A sculpture of two men kissing each other was placed on a Sacred Heart side altar of the church in Seravezza, Italy, in the context of a July art exhibition directed by a certain Matteo Marchetti.After protests from the public, Marchetti transferred the sculpture on July 21 to a terrace outside of the church.The parish-priest, Father Hermes Luppi told the media that for his taste “the sculpture could have remained where it was”.According to Catholic doctrine, homosexual fornication is among the four sins crying to heaven for vengeance.