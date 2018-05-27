Clicks59
Cardinal Elect Becciu: Promoted in Order to Be Removed
Archbishop Giovanni Angelo Becciu who is on Pope Francis' list of new Cardinals, has been named as the new Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints. He will take over in September.
Becciu, known as a blind follower of Francis, is currently the second man in the Vatican Secretariat of State but according to rumours he is in conflict with his boss, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.
Becciu will continue as Special Delegate to the [formerly] Sovereign Order of Malta although Cardinal Raymond Burke is the Order's Patron.
Picture: Giovanni Becciu, Pietro Parolin, #newsQehskvcqoq
