Amen, Pope Francis, the Lord "Wants a Change"

"The Lord wants a change in the Church”, Pope Francis told 28 Jesuits he met in Vilnius nunciature during his trip to the Baltic states (LaCiviltaCattolica.com, October 17).Unsurprisingly, Francis repeated the mantra that "clericalism" is a perversion of the Church [but what is "clericalism"?].Francis believes that the [failed] Second Vatican Council with its People-of-God ideology is the solution and not the root of the problem [Since this council the "People of God" has largely vanished].Nevertheless Francis is unflinching, "Historians tell us that it takes 100 years for a Council to be applied. We are halfway there."As an alternative to such a frightening perspective, Francis should remember that "the Lord wants a change".