Language
Clicks
350
en.news 2

BREAKING, Pope Francis Ready To Abolish Celibacy

Pope Francis is willing to allow “older” married men to be ordained to the priesthood where there is a "pastoral necessity", a trick-term by which in the modern Church almost anything can be allowed.

During his flight from Panama back to Rome (January 28), Francis said that he was "not in agreement" with making celibacy optional, only to add that abolishing celibacy "is a thing to think about when there is a pastoral necessity."

He mentioned areas of the world like the Pacific Islands and the Amazon region where Catholics are deprived of the Eucharist,

"I believe that the issue must be open in this sense: where there is a pastoral problem because of the lack of priests."

It is obvious that a married priesthood cannot be reduced to certain geographical areas nor to certain ages.

Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsQnyugwyvto
Share Like
More
Jungerheld
I don't understand how he is thinking this is helpful. What? Is he getting letters saying, "I will gladly give almost my all to the Church"? That would be identical to the contraceptive mentality that has all but destroyed marriage. (Married, contracepting priests, now there is a recipe for extinction...)
Like
More
mystic
Why this obsession with making non-priests into priests? It is easier to just make a new rank of clergy. That is controllable. Changing celibacy means that you loose control over individuals rights and plights inside the priesthood.

For example: With a new clergy "context" you can adjust rights per clergy context.
If you make celibacy optional then you must adjust rights per individual.
And that… More
Like
More