BREAKING, Pope Francis Ready To Abolish Celibacy

Pope Francis is willing to allow “older” married men to be ordained to the priesthood where there is a "pastoral necessity", a trick-term by which in the modern Church almost anything can be allowed.During his flight from Panama back to Rome (January 28), Francis said that he was "not in agreement" with making celibacy optional, only to add that abolishing celibacy "is a thing to think about when there is a pastoral necessity."He mentioned areas of the world like the Pacific Islands and the Amazon region where Catholics are deprived of the Eucharist,"I believe that the issue must be open in this sense: where there is a pastoral problem because of the lack of priests."It is obvious that a married priesthood cannot be reduced to certain geographical areas nor to certain ages.