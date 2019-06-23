Cardinal Sarah Calls Francis Implicitly “False Prophet”

La Nación

Cardinal Robert Sarah said on May 25 in Paris at a launch of his new book that those prelates who "loudly announce change and rupture" are "false prophets.”Sarah keeps underlining that he is not an opponent of Pope Francis, however, Francis is among those who "loudly announces change."In October 2014 he claimed that “the world has changed and the Church cannot lock itself into alleged interpretations of dogma” ().In October 2014 he said that “the Church should not fear change” ().In October 2015, Francis insisted that the Church can't be a museum but must be open to "change" ().In November 2015, he told an Italian Church gathering that Catholicism can and must "change" ().On June 8, 2019, Francis said to members of the Charismatic Renewal that being afraid of "change" is a temptation from the devil.Francis haschanged the Church's teaching on marriage, reception of Holy Communion, death penalty, hell, and even the very words of the Lord's Prayer.