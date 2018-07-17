Dominican Republic besiege by the devil (please share)

where abortion is presented as a quick solution to their deep anguish, particularly when the life that grows in them has arisen as a result of a violation or in a context of extreme poverty. Who can remain unmoved before such painful situations

The Dominican Republic is the only country in the world that has the Cross of Jesus on its flag twice (1 on the shield and one on the flag), the Bible in the center of the national shield and the phrase: God, Homeland and Liberty.To be called Dominican used to be a blessing, as Dominican means dog of God, dogs are essentially faithful, can suffer everything and will always be faithful, this country has always endured all kinds of satanic fury and our eyes never turned away from God.Such is the attack in the last 40 years, all kinds of hurricanes have passed through the Caribbean destroying the islands which belong to great powers such as the United States, France, and England, during such time God has only allowed to happen 2 times (with Hurricane san zenon and David which passed through the middle of the island and nibbling here and there with some others like for example George)I am a medical doctor and I can tell you that I have seen people with highly contagious diseases in public hospitals, lying in beds near others who do not have a severe illness and they don’t get infected... when we were studying medicine between my medical colleagues and I, seeing such a scenario, we always said among ourselves that God lives in the Dominican Republic.I remember once how Mother Teresa of Calcutta proclaimed to the world, that if anyone didn’t want their baby, not to abort… instead to give it to her. Today we see how her order is persecuted in India, how the United States with its Roe vs. Wade opened the doors to the genocide of more than a billion babies, and how the homosexual agenda in these countries has made Catholic orphanages close their doors.Why big countries and big masonic elites of the world are interested in such a small country like Dominican Republic?... look at our flag and you will have your answer.How is it possible that a Jesuit priest like Mario Serrano calls to march in favor of abortion, calling it a "just" cause, a Sunday before the feast of our Blessed Lady of Carmel and still remain a priest? But even worse, how an auxiliary Bishop of the Bishopric of Santo Domingo, Jesus Castro Marte, says about the Jesuit priest calling to march for abortion that it is the personal opinion of that priest and does not warn the faithful to be away from this wolf dressed in sheep?The two questions have a common answer: diabolic disorientation...This goes further, because this priest is not the only one who thinks this way... another popular priest, Rogelio Cruz has said several times to be in favor of abortion saying, an incest or rape cannot obliged the person to have that baby just like antipope Jorge Mario Bergoglio said in his beautiful but demonic exhortation Evangelii Gaudium.214. "It is not progressive to try to solve problems by eliminating a human life. ON THE OTHER HAND it is also true that we have done little to properly accompany women who find themselves in very difficult situations,?” **EG was written in Spanish andwas the word written which translated is BUT**The Dominican Republic is at siege and with Bergoglians in power teaching heresies and lies presented as truth, do not doubt that it’ll happen like in Argentina; we have a president who is a puppet of foreign powers and twice have not signed the law that criminalizes abortion.You can see how he received an homosexual couple ambassadors from the US as if nothing, disrespecting our Christian values, foreign powers have gotten to a level here that many in Dominican TV talks about respecting homosexuals and questions Christians who speak against abortion, giving the beautiful excuse of rape or incest (like they’ve done around the world) and open the door to abortion on demand.If the Dominican Republic accepts abortion the disaster that will come to this Nation will be of Biblical proportions in Old Testament style and the Divine Grace that we have enjoyed since our independence in 1844 will be removed.Do not be deceived, enemies of God within the Church always affirm the dogmatic and infallible position, but always put a "BUT" and then talk about how to open the doors to the enemy, all in the name of a situation of pain of people who do not love God.The devil always find a way to kill, lie and destroy men, in doing so he makes mockery of God's creation, the Dominican Republic is in the crosshairs, the devil does not settle having the big countries, he works harder on those who loves the Lord.The Dominican Republic is about to experience how lies and truth come together to honor the beast, forgetting fidelity, in favor of the riches of the world like how he once tempted Jesus... seeing how the Church acted in Ireland and Argentina, how this auxiliary bishop answered and this priest is still a priest, I have the strange feeling that the interests of the world will prevail in this tiny country of God, Homeland and Freedom.Open your eyes… flee from evil men with cassocks; resist the lies presented as truth... A big hug in Christ Jesus. Amen