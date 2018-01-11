Amoris Laetitia is a “New Paradigm”

Vatican News

Cardinal Piero Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state, has claimed, that the controversial document Amoris Laetitia has come from a “new paradigm”.In avideo-interview (January 11) full of empty formulas Parolin explained that the difficulties produced by Amoris Laetitia are due to a “change in attitude that the Pope asks of us”. This, according to Parolin implies a “new spirit” or a “new approach”.He added that “every change produces difficulties”. The expressions used by Parolin are a clear indication that Amoris Laetitia is a break-away from the Gospel and the Catholic doctrine.