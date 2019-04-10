Polish Archbishop Shows "Courage" By Slamming Catholic Priests

With unusual violence, Gniezno Archbishop Wojciech Polak, 54, the Primate of Poland, described the Lenten burning of trashy literature and pagan objects in a Gdańsk parish as "unfortunate" and even "offensive."
But Father Stanisław Małkowski, 74, a known freedom fighter during Communism, declared that the burning merits approval and praise.
He added that Archbishop Polak is known for "strange" statements by which he has relativized the truth and the good.
For Małkowski, the archbishop has neither an outstanding intelligence nor a consistent Faith:
"We had several Primates in our history. The exercise of this important function is not yet an indication that the actions of the one who holds this office are correct."
