Francis Preferred Luther to Our Lady

“Certainly, Our Lady who appeared hundred years ago in Portugal, is on no way Bergoglian: she spoke of conversion, punishment and needed to be disposed of” writes SuperEx, an unnamed author who publishes on the blog of Marco Tosatti.SuperEx notices that Pope Francis and his men preferred to celebrate Martin Luther, “the heretic and the divider of Christendom and of Europe par excellence, the friend of sovereigns and the powerful; the creator of national and nationalist state churches”.