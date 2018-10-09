Clicks13
Australian Bishop: Latin Mass For Youth - Children’s Liturgy for Over 70's
Sydney Auxiliary Bishop James Umbers has pointed out on Twitter (October 7) that priests should keep the pastoral needs of a congregation in mind when choosing between different Mass options. This is Umbers' [realistic] proposal:
• Under 30’s: Old Latin Mass
• Over 50’s: Youth Mass
• Over 70’s and [possible] presence of one child: Children’s Liturgy.
