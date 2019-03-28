The German Vaticanista Ulrich Nersinger has learned that Pope Francis can get "very angry.”Nersinger told t-online.de (March 27) that he had contact with someone in Francis' "inner circle.”This person always carries with him a drug in order to improve the blood circulation along – for himself, not for Francis “because the person does not know how the Pope will react or what he will say.”Nersinger describes Francis as relatively "impervious to advise" and "erratic."