The German Vaticanista Ulrich Nersinger has learned that Pope Francis can get "very angry.”
Nersinger told t-online.de (March 27) that he had contact with someone in Francis' "inner circle.”
This person always carries with him a drug in order to improve the blood circulation along – for himself, not for Francis “because the person does not know how the Pope will react or what he will say.”
Nersinger describes Francis as relatively "impervious to advise" and "erratic."
Picture: © Mazur/catholicchurch.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsSzerlogboj
