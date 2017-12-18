Clicks1K
The First Weapon of a Militant Catholic is the Use of Reason
“Discouragement is a sentiment which the militant Catholic cannot permit himself” according to the Roman historian Roberto de Mattei.
Speaking to onepeterfive.com he points out that “the first weapon to employ against enemies who attack the Church is the use of reason”.
He adds that reason demonstrates the contradictions in which the enemies of the Church live, “and by which they necessarily die.”
Picture: Roberto de Mattei, #newsKijpjqrmdo
