Clicks163
Bishops Terminate Synod With Cringey Dance Party - Francis Remains Seated
Before the vote on the Youth Synod's final document, Pope Francis and the Synod Fathers organised a Friday evening gathering (October 26) with youth auditors on the stage of Vatican's Audience Hall.
The auditors read poems, sang and danced. Among the performers was the Synod’s General Secretary Cardinal Baldisseri playing the piano.
The event degenerated into a dance immersed in meaningful lavender disco light when the dancing crowd invited the bishops to hop with them.
They also tried to grab Francis who did however not get up from his chair [who, at times, has troubles walking].
#newsRikwysrssc
The auditors read poems, sang and danced. Among the performers was the Synod’s General Secretary Cardinal Baldisseri playing the piano.
The event degenerated into a dance immersed in meaningful lavender disco light when the dancing crowd invited the bishops to hop with them.
They also tried to grab Francis who did however not get up from his chair [who, at times, has troubles walking].
#newsRikwysrssc