Former Rightwing Dutch Politician Converts to Islam

Joram Van Klaveren, 40, a former Dutch lawmaker and right-hand man of anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders has converted to Islam. Van Klaveren said he had changed his views halfway through writing an anti-Islam book, “It feels a bit like a religious homecoming for me.”For years, van Klaveren fought a relentless campaign in the Lower House against Islam in the Netherlands for Wilders’ Freedom Party (PVV). He spoke of "Muslim misery". He called Muhammad a crook, Islam a lie, and the Quran poison. Van Klaveren abandoned politics in 2017.Van Klaveren grew up in an orthodox Protestant Christian environment and studied religious studies.Prior to van Klaveren, Arnoud van Doorn, another former PVV member, also became a Muslim.