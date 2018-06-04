Clicks2
Vatican Rejects German Protestant Communion
The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith has sent a letter rejecting again a never published document of the German bishops’ which allows Protestant Communion.
According to Sandro Magister, the letter (May 25) is written by the Prefect of the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith, Archbishop Luis Ladaria and addressed to Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx.
Ladaria points out that he spoke to Pope Francis on May 11 and May 24 and that Francis has called the German document “not ready for publication".
Ladaria gives three reasons for the decision:
• the [hasty] decision of the German Bishops regards the Church worldwide, not only Germany,
• the decision effects ecumenical relations with other Churches and ecclesial communities,
• the decision effects the interpretation of Church law, Canon 844, that allows Protestant Communion only in cases of “grave necessity” [imminent death]
