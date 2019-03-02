Catholic Media "Salt + Light" Backs CEO Fr Rosica Despite Plagiarism

Statement of the Board of Directors

Salt and Light Catholic Media Foundation

March 1, 2019



The Board of Directors of the Salt and Light Catholic Media Foundation is aware of Chief Executive Officer, Fr. Thomas Rosica, CSB’s admission of plagiarism. It is always very serious and wrong. Fr. Rosica immediately recognized that passages and texts were not properly attributed and took full responsibility for the errors. He has publicly apologized and deeply regrets this unfortunate situation. Where unintended errors were committed, proper references will be provided of the authors. We have heightened the protocol to review all texts to guarantee utmost professional integrity.



For the past sixteen years, Fr. Thomas Rosica has worked consistently with young adults on many media platforms and in multiple languages to offer experiences of unity, prayer, celebration, reflection, education, dialogue, thought-provoking reporting and stories of faith and action. This work must continue. We unanimously pledge our support of the continued leadership of Fr. Rosica as Chief Executive Officer of Salt and Light Catholic Media Foundation. We are grateful to the Congregation of St. Basil that has shared him with us. We also support Fr. Rosica’s decision to take some needed time for rest and renewal.



We stand together with the dedicated staff of Salt and Light, interns and volunteers, and we will continue working with them and supporting them in their mission of evangelization at the service of the Church.



Tony Gagliano

Chair of the Board of Directors

Salt and Light Catholic Media Foundation