언어
클릭 수
31
fr.news

La religion de l'environnement

L'ancien vice-président américain et activiste pro-avortement Al Gore a déclaré à CNN mardi dernier que "grâce du pape François, je pourrais vraiment devenir catholique". Al Gore, qui est protestant, est particulièrement attiré par le "souci de l'environnement" de François.

L'acteur américain James Woods a commenté ces déclaration samedi. S'adressant à Gore, il a dit : "Pour un prix suffisant, vous deviendriez un carlin."

Image: Al Gore, © Center for American Progress Action Fund, CC BY-ND, #newsZxrpubbjjz
공유 좋아요
더보기
댓글 쓰기…