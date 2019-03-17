Eurovision: Suddenly the Cross Was Gone

Universal

A large street cross, which can be seen several times on the clip "Fire of Love" of the Polish women's group Tulia, has suddenly disappeared.Tulia represents Poland with "Fire of Love" at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv.The group denied having anything to do with the removal of the cross and expressed its respect for religious symbols.Finally, it turned out that the record companyhad produced a Cross-free clip in order to comply with requirements of the Eurovision organizers.Jacek Kurski, director of the Polish State broadcaster TVP, asked to bring the cross back because TVP has not given permission to remove it.