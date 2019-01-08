Language
Clicks
339
en.news 3 2

Cardinal Müller Calls Francis' Clericalism-Theory "Babbling"

Clerical abuses have nothing to do with celibacy or purported ecclesial "power structures", Cardinal Gerhard Müller writes on LifeSiteNews.com (January 7).

In reality, abuses are about offenders who commit homosexual crimes. The cause of sexual abuse is “the offender's will for sexual gratification", he adds. Therefore the abuse of power may be a means but is not the cause for the evil deed.

Without mentioning names, Müller calls Pope Francis identifying "clericalism" as the root of abuses "babbling". For him this is an "insult" to the many victims of sexual abuse who have been abused by offenders unrelated to the Church.

Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsWfgfuimmkr
Lalanz
I’m confident that God is in the process of cleansing his house. It’s like a gigantic broom coming down from heaven cleaning his house first, then the lord of Justice, with cleanse America and the outside nations...pray that God does not do it in a form of chastisement., because chastisement will hurt. Especially if it is in the form of famine and war...
CarolineA03
Cardinal Müller is right. Celibacy is not the cause - but it would be the cure . Uphold your vows of Clerical Celibacy fallen "Priesthood" who know not Christ.
Holy Cannoli
Müller calls Pope Francis identifying "clericalism" as the root of abuses "babbling"

Müller gets it.

His excessive laxity and his tendency for permissiveness has made this pope a pushover for the homos within the church. Even now in his sermons and his letters to bishops it is obvious that he is not asking for any meaningful action on the abuse scandal but continued passivity.

