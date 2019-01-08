Cardinal Müller Calls Francis' Clericalism-Theory "Babbling"

means

Clerical abuses have nothing to do with celibacy or purported ecclesial "power structures", Cardinal Gerhard Müller writes on LifeSiteNews.com (January 7).In reality, abuses are about offenders who commit homosexual crimes. The cause of sexual abuse is “the offender's will for sexual gratification", he adds. Therefore the abuse of power may be abut is not thefor the evil deed.Without mentioning names, Müller calls Pope Francis identifying "clericalism" as the root of abuses "babbling". For him this is an "insult" to the many victims of sexual abuse who have been abused by offenders unrelated to the Church.