Bishop Introduces Mass Facing the Lord in His Cathedral

Picture: © Peter Zelasko, Diocese of Gallup., #newsIfuhhnxrds

Gallup Bishop James Wall, 54, USA, encourages his priests to celebrate Mass facing the Lord () together with the faithful.In a letter to "my dear friends in Christ" (July 22), Wall announced that each Sunday one Mass in his Cathedral will be celebratedWall stressed that this is one of the "most ancient" and "most consistent practices" in the life of the Church.And, "Versus populum [toward the people] worship is extremely new" and "it still must be considered novel."