Pervert Performs On Altar - Bishop Approves

The Spanish vocalist Albert Pla i Álvarez, 53, was allowed to perform in the parish-church of Llivia, a Spanish exclave in Souther France.During his September 7 concert, Pla stood on the altar where two hours earlier the Saturday vigil Novus-Ordo-Eucharist had been presided.Pla is known for being extremely foul-mouthed. In his texts, he frequently speaks about “shit,” "shiting", “fuck,” "fucking", "ass," "kissing the ass” or describes receiving a fellatio from a school girl.According to InfoVaticana.com (September 26), Urgell Archbishop Joan Vives Sicilia, 70, approved the concert.Tickets costed €13. Canon law prohibits requiring entrance fees for concerts in churches.