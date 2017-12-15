Clicks82
Fired Vatican Bank Official Seeks Explanations
The fired deputy director general of the Vatican Bank, Giulio Mattietti, does not know the reasons for his removal.
According to Vatican Insider (December 13) Mattietti has complained to the supervisory board of the Institute for Religious Works asking for an explanation.
He has not received a reply yet. Publicly Pope Francis puts a strong emphasis on social justice.
Picture: Giulio Mattietti, ior.va, #newsBppftddjvc
