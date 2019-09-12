Viganò: Schism Francis Blames on Others Is Made By Himself

Pope Francis was talking on September 10 about a possible schism “because he knows the Amazon Synod may provoke one,” Archbishop Carlo Viganò told InsideTheVatican.com (September 11).
Viganò notices that Francis is ready to say that “others” are making the schism. But in reality, "he is provoking it himself.”
The archbishop asks whether this is the “attitude of a pastor” who cares for his faithful. He stresses that it would be Francis' duty “to prevent a schism.”
