Swiss Bishop Retiring with SSPX: No Mission From Pope Francis

The "Conservative" Chur Bishop Vitus Huonder, 77, Switzerland, has not received "a mission" from Pope Francis to retire with the Old Rite Society of Saint Pius X (FSSPX), Swiss State-TV SRF (April 10) reports.
His spokesperson had claimed in January that Huonder moves in with the FSSPX in order "establish contacts" between the group and Rome.
According to SRF the Vatican press office has contradicted the spokesperson's words. Sankt Gallen diocese where Huonder's FSSPX retirement home is located, does not know about such a "mission".
Huonder is now accused of having used the alleged "mission" as a pretext to justify moving in with the FSSPX in front of the public.
Now circles around Huonder have spread the new rumor that the bishop has allegedly postponed the move "to an indefinite date". But this is unlikely as Huonder has already move part of his belongings into the FSSPX house.
