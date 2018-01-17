Language
Clicks
290
Uncle Joe

Cognitive Assessment for the Hierarchy?



On January 10, 2018 a physical and cognitive examination was given to President Donald Trump. The results were presented in an hour long Q & A session with the loons in the American press corps yesterday, January 16, 2018. I am including the cognitive assessment portion of the test here.

Although physical exams are undoubtedly given to the hierarchy in the Catholic Church, we never hear about the results of those tests especially in such an open and transparent forum as was President Trump's results.

Without offering my own personal opinion or speculation, what do YOU think would be the results if bishops, cardinal electors and, indeed, the Pope were to take a cognitive test.

Incidentally, President Trump got all 30 out of 30 correct.
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
aderito
something he always wanted to be
Like
More
mccallansteve likes this.
Uncle Joe
charisma
Does the thought that some of the Catholic hierarchy may be suffering from cognitive impairment concern you? Is it not possible that unexplainable non traditional pronouncements of Catholic hierarchy may be the result of a mental issue such as dementia rather than a radical jump toward heresy?

Given the damage they are currently doing, how they have diminished the reputation of the … More
Like
More
rhemes1582
Depends, who is giving the test....Luther, or Blessed Pope Pius IX
Like
More
Uncle Joe likes this.
Uncle Joe
rhemes1582 ?
Like
More