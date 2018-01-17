Clicks290
Cognitive Assessment for the Hierarchy?
On January 10, 2018 a physical and cognitive examination was given to President Donald Trump. The results were presented in an hour long Q & A session with the loons in the American press corps yesterday, January 16, 2018. I am including the cognitive assessment portion of the test here.
Although physical exams are undoubtedly given to the hierarchy in the Catholic Church, we never hear about the results of those tests especially in such an open and transparent forum as was President Trump's results.
Without offering my own personal opinion or speculation, what do YOU think would be the results if bishops, cardinal electors and, indeed, the Pope were to take a cognitive test.
Incidentally, President Trump got all 30 out of 30 correct.