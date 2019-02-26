Clicks90
This Is The Same Francis Bishop Who "Presided" Over Beach Mass
The bulk-consecrator seen on the picture is Oscar Miñarro, 58, an auxiliary bishop in Merlo-Moreno, Argentina.
The picture shows Miñarro when he was a parish-priest in the diocese of Merlo-Moreno.
He continued celebrating sacrilegious Masses as a bishop. His last public sacrilege was a sitting beach Mass” during the January Panama World Youth Day.
Miñarro was named a bishop by Francis in September 2016. Already decades before this, he was a publicly known heretic who opposes priestly celibacy, supports gay pseudo-marriage, calls the Church "homophobic", and denies that human live begins at conception.
#newsOnohffdxoh
#newsOnohffdxoh