Francis Warns Madagascar Bishops Of Young "Rigid" Priests

Pope Francis spoke on September 7 in the Antananarivo Cathedral, Madagascar, to the local bishops about screening seminarians.
In this context, he warned them of young priests who are “too rigid” [meaning: pious and serious]. Francis insinuated that behind this there are “grave problems.”
However, Francis failed to mention the enormous evil produced by rigid liberals like Francis himself who pour gallons of Modernist wastewater into the sparkling wine of the Gospel.
Any Catholic in comparison to the Pope of Stang--aka Antipope Francis--is rigid. I believe Antipope 'Francis' made that abundantly clear with his earlier Pelagian ad hominem attacks on traditional Catholics.
Antipope, Beware--for it is Francis or Fatima, and as you and your boss know she will strike your head.
