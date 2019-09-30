Francis Chats With Gay Activist James Martin For Thirty Minutes

Pope Francis' September 30 audience for the Jesuit gay activist James Martin lasted a full half hour.Martin later tweeted sentimentally that he shared with Francis “the joys and hopes", and "the griefs and anxieties", of "LGBT Catholics and LGBT people worldwide.” He called Francis a "wonderful pastor." Martin is an impenitent propagandist of homosexual fornication in the Church.Two Dubia Cardinals died while the others two are still waiting since September 2016 for an audience with Francis to talk about Amoris Laetitia.