Language
Clicks
30
en.news 3

Pro-Gay Cardinal Suspends Gay-Critical Priest, Confines Him to Psychiatric Unit

Monsignor Denny Lyle and Father Jeremy Thomas visited Father Paul Kalchik, 56, the pastor of Resurrection Parish in Chicago, United States, on September 22 telling him on pro-gay Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich's order that he be sent to St Luke's Hospital over alleged psychiatric issues.

The reason: Kalchik burned a gay flag that hung in his church's sanctuary, covering the crucifix, when the first mass of the newly formed Resurrection parish was celebrated in 1992 under pro-gay Cardinal Joseph Bernardin.

Cupich ordered Kalchik not to hold the burning threatening him with the removal of his priestly faculties. After this parishioners took things into their own hands and burned the “diabolic thing” praying an exorcism.

In a September 16 homily Kalchik explained the burning, “Many cardinals, bishops and even the Pope seem to be living double lives” he said pointing out that they, at times, present themselves as men striving for holiness but then the records show they are either living "very sinful lives" or "have covered up for others who do so".

Kalchik received threats from homosexual hate groups so that he needed police escort.

The Chicago archdiocese claimed that Kalchik's removal was “not connected” to the burning of the flag.

#newsFovgpkuujd
Share Like
More
Write a comment
Seidenspinner
Americans have built a number of portable altars for persecuted priests forced into psych hospitals for being "traditional" - wearing a cassock and offering the Traditional Latin Mass
Like
More
DefendTruth
Fr. Kalchik had also called for Catholics to "boycott" masses celebrated by Cardinal Cupich due to Cupich's alleged involvement in the current clerical sex abuse scandal.
Like
More
De Profundis
Fr Jeremy Thomas, Chicago Vicar for Priests who visited Fr Kalchik yesterday (rainbow flag-burning priest), was implicated in gay scandal in early 2000s involving "suspicious video rentals" and "financial irregularities." Thomas was protected.
Like
More