Priests in Rome Pray Exorcism Against Vatican

On the vigil of the feast of the archangel Saint Michael (September 28), a group of priests gathered at a church near Castel Sant'Angelo, not far from the Vatican.The names of the priests cannot be revealed for fear of restorsion. They prayed Leo XIII's Exorcism, which is also called the Long Prayer to St Michael. It was made with the intention of “expelling diabolical influence” from the Vatican, especially in view of the Amazonian synod.The initiative was simultaneously joined by priests from all over the world.