Youth Synod: One Bishop Fell Out of Bed, Another Even Dared to Say the Truth
The shape of most bishops participating at the Youth Synod is "not ascetic but chubby", German Jesuit Father Clemens Blattert wrote in a humorous article on VaticanNews.va (October 17).
One bishop who is quartered in a Jesuit house in Rome told Blattert that in the night, during an attempt to turn around in his bed he fell out of it. As an add-on the bed then fell upon him while he was laying on the floor.
During a break, Blattert overheard a bishop stating that the Synod was “terrible, terrible, terrible”.
“Purgatory is nothing compared to it. I can’t believe how boring it is”, the bishop added.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsRgbphseree
