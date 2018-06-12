Clicks53
Irish Archbishop: Homosexual Couples Welcome At "World Meeting of Families"
The Irish Church is seeking thousands of volunteers to help with the organisation of the World Meeting of the Families in Dublin from 21 to 26 August .
During a press conference (June 11), Dublin Archbishop Eamon Martin was asked by TheJournal.ie, whether "homosexual couples” would be welcome to volunteer.
Martin answered, “Of course”, adding that "everyone" [including racists, homosexualists, and criminals?] is welcome at the meeting.
Picture: © Ted Eytan, CC BY-SA, #newsKyeaaanesg
