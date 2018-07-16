Clicks214
Archbishop Scicluna Cuts the Amoris-Laetitia-Bough on Which He Is Sitting
“If your superior tells you to torture a prisoner you have the duty not to obey, because there are principles that are greater than the authority of your legitimate superior” - Malta Archbishop Charles Scicluna told policemen according to TimesOfMalta.com.
Scicluna uttered his words during a Saturday Mass "presided" especially for law enforcement.
But Scicluna does not wish his priests to behave according to the principles he recommends to others but rather expects them to blindly implement the heresies contained in Amors Laetitia.
Therefore Twitter-User “Stat Crux” was quick in answering Scicluna:
“If your superior tells you to support adultery you have the duty not to obey, because there are principles that are greater than the authority of your legitimate superior.”
Picture: Charles Scicluna, © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsNvkdqlfodf
Scicluna uttered his words during a Saturday Mass "presided" especially for law enforcement.
But Scicluna does not wish his priests to behave according to the principles he recommends to others but rather expects them to blindly implement the heresies contained in Amors Laetitia.
Therefore Twitter-User “Stat Crux” was quick in answering Scicluna:
“If your superior tells you to support adultery you have the duty not to obey, because there are principles that are greater than the authority of your legitimate superior.”
Picture: Charles Scicluna, © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsNvkdqlfodf