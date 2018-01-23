Clicks258
Beware! You will choose life or death!
What’s it all about?
It’s not about the candidate’s artificial image. It’s about the inside! What system either of them represents.
Today, reduction of humanity is being promoted with the use of two basic means:
1. the positive term of aid to refugees – Islamization and the destruction of the nation;
2. the positive term of human rights – moral degradation through gender schizophrenia coupled with child stealing by so-called social services.
President Zeman not only uplifts the state economically and gradually delivers it from the yoke of bondage, but also defends the nation against these two autogenocidal streams.
Today you are facing a choice between life and death. What will you choose? Will you choose in accordance with reason and conscience? Are you aware of your responsibility?
In the hour of death, you will be accountable for whether you chose life or death.
Choose life!
Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate
14 January 2018
