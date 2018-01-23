Beware! You will choose life or death!

It’s not about the candidate’s artificial image

What system either of them represents.

reduction of humanity

two basic means

Islamization

gender schizophrenia

President Zeman

defends the nation against these two autogenocidal streams

In the hour of death, you will be accountable for whether you chose life or death

Choose life!

Read it and pass it on!

What’s it all about?. It’s about the inside!Today,is being promoted with the use of1. the positive term of aid to refugees –and the destruction of the nation;2. the positive term of human rights – moral degradation throughcoupled with child stealing by so-called social services.not only uplifts the state economically and gradually delivers it from the yoke of bondage, but alsoToday you are facing a choice between life and death. What will you choose? Will you choose in accordance with reason and conscience? Are you aware of your responsibility?Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate14 January 2018