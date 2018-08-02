Clicks49
Cardinal Coccopalmerio Has Excluded Himself From Catholic Church
Pro-gay Cardinal Francesco Coccopalmerio, 80, whose secretary was caught 2017 in a gay and drug-party, supports intercommunion.
Talking to Francis’ court journalist Andrea Tornielli on Vatican Insider (August 1), Coccopalmerio called a heretical document of the German bishops’ "allowing" Protestant Communion “important”, “very interesting” and “written with great care”.
According to Cocopalmerio Protestants married to Catholics should receive Communion “every time” they attend Holy Mass in order not to “divide” the couple [although the couple does not mind not to share the same faith].
For him it is “not a necessary condition” to believe in the Catholic doctrine of transubstantiation in order to receive Holy Communion but it is "sufficient" to "believe" that the bread and wine consecrated in Holy Mass are the body and the blood of Jesus Christ.
This heresy has been condemned by the Council of Trent, "lf anyone saith that faith alone is a sufficient preparation for receiving the Sacrament of the Most Holy Eucharist; let him be anathema." - Session XIII, Canon XI.
Picture: Francesco Coccopalmerio, © Universidad Pontificia Comillas ICAI-ICADE, #newsDpvjiiokps
Talking to Francis’ court journalist Andrea Tornielli on Vatican Insider (August 1), Coccopalmerio called a heretical document of the German bishops’ "allowing" Protestant Communion “important”, “very interesting” and “written with great care”.
According to Cocopalmerio Protestants married to Catholics should receive Communion “every time” they attend Holy Mass in order not to “divide” the couple [although the couple does not mind not to share the same faith].
For him it is “not a necessary condition” to believe in the Catholic doctrine of transubstantiation in order to receive Holy Communion but it is "sufficient" to "believe" that the bread and wine consecrated in Holy Mass are the body and the blood of Jesus Christ.
This heresy has been condemned by the Council of Trent, "lf anyone saith that faith alone is a sufficient preparation for receiving the Sacrament of the Most Holy Eucharist; let him be anathema." - Session XIII, Canon XI.
Picture: Francesco Coccopalmerio, © Universidad Pontificia Comillas ICAI-ICADE, #newsDpvjiiokps