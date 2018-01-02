Nuncio, Every Bishop Should Celebrate Traditional Mass

admontemmyrrhae.blogspot.com

Archbishop Thomas Gullickson (67), the nuncio to Switzerland and former nuncio to the Ukraine, has offered the Traditional Latin Mass three times in 2017. He writes on his blog(December 10) that this had a “positive, warming and reassuring impact” on him.Monsignor Gullickson confesses that “the Tradition has won my heart”. His post is entitled “Older and Better”.Gullickson admits that it took him too long to allow others to carry him through the experience of the Traditional Mass. Now, he encourages other bishops to accept invitations to celebrate the Old Mass.According to Monsignor Gullickson the Vetus Ordo is "how a bishop is meant to celebrate the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass.”