Language
Clicks
743
en.news

Nuncio, Every Bishop Should Celebrate Traditional Mass

Archbishop Thomas Gullickson (67), the nuncio to Switzerland and former nuncio to the Ukraine, has offered the Traditional Latin Mass three times in 2017. He writes on his blog admontemmyrrhae.blogspot.com (December 10) that this had a “positive, warming and reassuring impact” on him.

Monsignor Gullickson confesses that “the Tradition has won my heart”. His post is entitled “Older and Better”.

Gullickson admits that it took him too long to allow others to carry him through the experience of the Traditional Mass. Now, he encourages other bishops to accept invitations to celebrate the Old Mass.

According to Monsignor Gullickson the Vetus Ordo is "how a bishop is meant to celebrate the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass.”

#newsEoiujffgco
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
tbswv
All priests should be trained in offering the TLM and not just SSPX, FSSP etc. The pope should also decree the TLM to be the normal form and NOT the Extraordinary form of the liturgy. There would be a resurgence in Roman Catholicism.
Like
More
Jim Dorchak
It would be nice if he said; "Every Bishop should condemn A.L."
Like
More
salliperson
It is the Holy Spirit working thru Archbishop Thomas Gullickson when he said, that celebrating the Traditional Mass had a “positive, warming and reassuring impact” on him. God bless Archbishop Gullickson.
Like
More