A Shocking Conclusion about American Christianity

The religion that is replacing “actual historical Christian religion” in America, especially among young people, is labeled MTD. Dean, a professor of youth culture and ministry at Princeton Theological Seminary, summarizes MTD with five beliefs: 1) A god exists who created and orders the world and watches over life on earth,2) God wants people to be good, nice, and fair to each other, as taught in the Bible and by most world religions,3) The central goal of life is to be happy and to feel good about oneself,4) God is not involved in my life except when I need God to resolve a problem, and 5) Good people go to heaven when they die. (p. 14)