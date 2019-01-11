Language
Another Cardinal Turns Church Into Restaurant

Naples Cardinal Crescenzio Sepe, 75, transformed the baroque Santi Severino e Sossio church on December 25 in a restaurant.

The Cardinal, wearing a red apron, was personally serving several hundred selected "poor" who participated in the show that was mainly intended for the cameras.

The event, organised together with the leftwing Community of Sant'Egidio, is called “solidarity lunch”.

It has existed for years. Until 2015 it took place in the Palazzo Donnaregina in Naples.

In 2016 Sepe started serving pizzas and pasta in the Santi Severino e Sossio church.

laurelmarycecilia
Who in the world has approved and appointed him to many, many positions of power and authority in the Church? Has Cardinal Sepe come to this state of unbelief overnight - not likely.

Okay... maybe once in a while a prelate who does not demonstrate strong faith will have been elevated. Accidents happen. But we are learning over and over and over (ad nauseum) that prelates of questionable faith … More
Eva
