Another Cardinal Turns Church Into Restaurant

Naples Cardinal Crescenzio Sepe, 75, transformed the baroque Santi Severino e Sossio church on December 25 in a restaurant.The Cardinal, wearing a red apron, was personally serving several hundred selected "poor" who participated in the show that was mainly intended for the cameras.The event, organised together with the leftwing, is called “solidarity lunch”.It has existed for years. Until 2015 it took place in the Palazzo Donnaregina in Naples.In 2016 Sepe started serving pizzas and pasta in the Santi Severino e Sossio church.