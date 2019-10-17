Why Vatican 2 ? How deep was the infiltration ? Who allowed Montini to climb up the ladder ?

Excerpts from the book "Undermining the Catholic Church" by Martinez-Ball.

as Pope Paul’s good friend, the French man of letters, Jean Guitton, wrote in l’Osservatore Romano, “It was long before the Council that new forms of spirituality, mission, catechism, liturgical language, biblical study and ecumenism were proposed. It was long before the Council that a new spirit was born in the Church.”

“ All honest men, and all intelligent men who are

honest, recognize that the revolution took place with the publication of the encyclical of Pius XII, Mystici Corporis. Then it was that the groundwork was laid for the ‘new- time’ from which would emerge the Second Vatican Council.”

And Paul VI on Christmas, 1960: “Are you looking for God? You will find Him in man!”

It certainly would never have entered their minds that those two words would be able to rock the boat, the age-old Barque of Peter.

the phrase tore the Church away from its institutional character of nearly two millennia, thus setting aside its ancient identity for a thrust into the future.

Almost immediately Pope Pacelli’s encyclical gave rise to a new intellectual discipline, ecclesiology. The word “ecclesiology” which until 1943 meant the study of church architecture and archeology, was now adopted to mean a study of how the Church looks at Herself.

The abrupt transition from Perfect Society to Mystical Body turned out to be only the beginning. It was not long before this first paradigm shift, to use the ecclesiologists’ jargon, gave way to another. “Very soon”, writes Fr. Dulles, “ecclesiologists were asking themselves ‘is the Mystical Body a pure communion of grace or is it visible? Would not perhaps People of God be more appropriate?”

Karl Barth, the Swiss Calvinist whom Pius XII once pointed to as his favorite theologian,

Cardinal Rampolla brought Pietro Gasparri from the Catholic Institute in Paris to Rome to become his chief assistant. Gasparri would become the power behind the throne of Pius XI. Meanwhile young Fr. Pacelli, long under the direct tutelage of Rampolla, became his private secretary and regular traveling companion on important diplomatic missions."

the revolutionary bent of the schools he did attend, added up to strange preparation for a career in the Catholic hierarchy.

As Pope he was to remain faithful to the Capranica, taking one of his very rare excursions outside the Vatican in 1957 in order to inspect restoration work he himself had ordered

Speaking on behalf of His Imperial Majesty, Franz Josef of Austria-Hungary, the Polish primate pronounced a veto on the election of Cardinal Rampolla.

Years later, however, it was revealed that one Msgr. Jouin, a French priest dedicated to tracking down Freemasons with the zeal of a Simon Wiesenthal tracking down Nazis, had come upon what he claimed was irrefutable evidence that the Cardinal was not only a member of the Brotherhood but that he was Grand Master of a particularly occult sect known as the Ordo Templi Orientis into which he had been initiated in Switzerland a few years earlier. Jouin’s efforts to bring this information to the attention of Pope Leo were naturally frustrated by Rampolla, his followers and friends in the offices of State. Anxious that the facts be known in advance of the forthcoming conclave, Jouin contacted the Austrian court and found a hearing there. "

the journalist-politician father of the future Paul VI, Giorgio Montini, whose idea of a Church-sponsored political party had caught Rampolla’s fancy

As for the future Pope John, his career was related to Cardinal Rampolla through the latter’s good friend and confidant, Msgr. Radini-Tedeschi, a long time fellow worker with Della Chiesa

owed his education and rise to the episcopate entirely to Radini-Tedeschi, becoming his private secretary and going on to write the bishop’s biography

traditional Catholics are quick to point to a “Rampolla clique” and even to a “Rampolla mafia”. An alliance there certainly was.

“It was Benedict XV (Giacomo Della Chiesa) who, as he had done with Achille Ratti (Pius XI) and Eugenio Pacelli (Pius XII), put the foot of Angelo Roncalli, whom we now known as John XXIII, on the first rung of the ladder that led to the Chair of Peter”.

"let it be one more strong support for the thesis of this book: the undermining didn’t happen during Vatican II.

Unlike the dissidents of the sixteenth century the innovators had no desire to leave the Church. Rather they hoped to remake it from within. Euphoria over the coming of a new century as well as excitement over unusual initiatives in historical and scientific research, apparently contributed to a growing urge to invent new ways to believe."

The particular target of Benedict, logically, was the group calling itself Sodalitium Pianein, an association of laity and a few priests dedicated to keeping vigil on expressions of heresy in teaching, preaching and publishing, according to the norms set forth by Pius X.

Years later when the process for the beatification of Giuseppe Sarto was in progress, Cardinal Gasparri voiced unrestrained bitterness, accusing Pius X of “approving, blessing and encouraging a secret society over and above the hierarchy which was dedicated to espionage in its effort to monitor even the most eminent cardinals. In short”, he averred, “the Pope blessed a kind of masonry within the Church."

The Sarto canonization taking place during the Pacelli reign may seem to contradict the thesis that the latter was the prime mover in the changes. However, since at the same time the Pope was working with Fr. Bugnini on the New Mass and struggling with the still conservative Curia to put into action his Holy Week plans, it could have been a compromise, a mutual concession."

Pope Benedict struck at the Sodalitium in his first encyclical but he did it in muted terms, rather the way Pope Pacelli years later would strike at the theories of evolution being promoted by Pierre Teilhard de Chardin.

major strides toward the creation of a new kind of Church

Like the word “ecclesiology” the word “ecumenism” was given a meaning it never had before. From signifying “general, pertaining to the whole world” thus, an ecumenical council, it is now taken to mean a coming together of the world’s religions.

When the first steps were taken in the early 1920’s, no one called it “ecumenism” or even “dialogue”; the gentle designation was “conversations”.

The Malines Conversations, a project of the much publicized Desiré Cardinal Mercier of Malines-Brussels and his avant-garde theologian Lambert Beauduin, brought Britain’s Lord Halifax to Belgium to discuss with certain members of Louvain University the feasibility of

an Anglican-Catholic rapprochement.

who cited the decree of Leo XIII pronouncing Anglican orders to be “absolutely null and void.”

Mortalium Animos was a clear condemnation of the theses which the Conversations had promoted.

As for Angelo Roncalli, then 49, his routine diplomatic reports were reaching Rome from the Nunciature in Istanbul where, it was said, he had been exiled by Pope Pius XI for having inserted into his

theological teaching at Lateran University theories of anthroposophist Rudolf Steiner.

like the forbears of Eugenio Pacelli, the Montini's went into banking.

Pacelli brought Montini into his office to begin an intimate working association that was to last for twenty-three years.

Pope Leo himself had put the young Pacelli into the hands of Cardinal Rampolla and another Pope, Benedict XV, would consecrate him to the episcopate in a private ceremony in the Sistine Chapel. As for Giovanni Montini, he was received immediately on ordination by Pius XI who appointed him to the Nunciature in Warsaw with the words, “You are the most promising young priest in Rome” and this in spite of the fact that it would be seventeen years before Montini was to obtain a degree in Canon Law. Indeed he had not received either the title or a consecration to the episcopate when Pius XII made him Pro-Secretary of State in 1954.

Roosevelt going on in subsequent exchange of correspondence to address Pope Pacelli as “my old and good friend”. In New York the future Pius XII was the house guest of Myron C. Taylor who, despite the fact that attainment of the Thirty-Third Degree in Freemasonry was well known, was to be welcomed as Washington’s Special Envoy to the Vatican during the war years.

In the 1930’s it was not the Vatican but his own order, the Society of Jesus, that forbade Teilhard de Chardin to publish any religious works during his lifetime and for many years the Society forbade him to lecture. However, soon after becoming, Pope, Eugenio Pacelli persuaded the Jesuits to lift the ban so that a series of Teilhard lectures could take place in German-Occupied Paris during the latter years of the war.

the Maritain message, already circulating freely in academic circles, had to wait for a papal encyclical before it could become part of the lives of the faithful. In 1936 Achille Ratti was still Pope.

It is within this framework that the Church should exercise a leavening influence without imposing itself and without demanding that it be recognized as the one, true Church. The cement of this fraternity is twofold, the virtue of doing good and an understanding grounded in respect for human dignity.

Implementation of the Maritain doctrine can be recognized in document after document emerging from the Second Vatican Council and in most of the official exhortations and encyclicals that followed, even though at the time Maritain’s book first appeared, the Council was still a quarter of a century in the future.

It was implicit in the warm welcome Pius XII accorded Maritain when he came to Rome as the first post-war French Ambassador to the Holy See, in the very frequent public homage by Paul VI, in the constant study meetings and symposia dedicated to his work that have proliferated throughout the Catholic academic world and by the glowing tribute paid to Maritain by John Paul II on the centenary of the philosopher’s birth.

once the old Pope died.

In his first encyclical, Summi Pontificatus, the new Pope offered a correction to his predecessor’s Quas Primas with its plea for a return to traditional Church-State relations. Instead of looking to authority from above, from “Christ the King” as Pope Ratti had defined it, Pacelli insisted the basis for government should be human solidarity.

Although muted under traditional phraseology there was implicit in the text the Maritain thesis calling for a coming together of the world’s religions. Summi Pontificatus foreshadowed John Paul 11’s Day of Peace at Assisi.

n the way of practical application of the thesis that had been timidly promoted as “conversations” between Anglicans and Catholics two decades before, ecumenism now moved into full-fledged symposia.

In Rome a gathering called “Love and Charity” took place under the auspices of the Holy See.

while Pierre Teilhard de Chardin, thanks to the sympathy of Pius XII, was expounding his soft and flowing new way to be Catholic.

Pius XII, who had been in close touch with Nuncio Roncalli in the Balkans over his project to get Polish Jews into British Palestine, was finding himself in urgent need of a trusted diplomat in order to confront a triumphant and vengeful General Charles de Gaulle.

De Gaulle was accusing one hundred French bishops of having collaborated with the Germans and with the so-called “Vichy” government of Marèchal Pétain.

Finally his secretary, Claude Mauriac, a son of the novelist, came upon Fr. (later Cardinal) Jean Danièlou, immersed at the time in setting up an association of “Catholics of the Left”. De Gaulle was satisfied .



While ordinary French Catholics by the thousands met imprisonment or death , often in summary execution at the hands of the triumphant “Resistance”, smooth diplomacy on the part of Msgr. Roncalli, Pius XII’s new Apostolic Nuncio to France, managed to save all but two members of the French hierarchy from any punishment whatsoever.

Not only was the General patient, he became notably cooperative by assigning Prof. Jacques Maritain to the Holy See as French Ambassador. The formulator of Integral Humanism had spent the war years in Canada,

Rome at that time saw the founding of the Focolare Movement, a forerunner of both the “Charismatic Catholics” and the so-called “basic communities” , the cell-like organizations in the parishes which would prove so effective in spreading Marxist “liberation theology” in Latin America. Today a worldwide organization, Focolare’s early commitment to a “new priesthood” and a “new humanity” made it a rich font for progressivism. An early Focolare enthusiast was Countess Pacelli, sister of Pope Pius XII.

in a thick series of public appearances during that year Pius XII avoided all reference to Marxism.

In the Acta Apostolica, the official catalogue of Pontifical speeches and acts, neither the word “communism” nor the word “socialism” can be found for twelve long crucial years, that is from 1937, the year following the Pacelli talks with President Roosevelt and 1949 when defeat of the Italian Christian Democrat Party by the Communist Party in upcoming national elections seemed imminent.

in 1941 the French Cardinal Boudrillat had come to Rome to ask a papal blessing for the volunteer regiments

dashed by Pius XII who ordered the request for a blessing to be immediately retracted. In addition the Cardinal was to have no contact whatsoever with the press

there would be even stronger pressures on Pius XII to lend the weight of his office to resisting the advance of Marxism.

Msgr. Bernardini, wrote to the Pope that the Swiss press, “up to now preoccupied with German hegemony in Europe, has suddenly begun to take account of a far greater, indeed mortal danger, that of Germany falling into the hands of the Soviets.” Pleading for the Catholic majorities in Poland and Hungary, he urged the Pope to back any reasonable Allied peace initiative and to condemn the intransigent insistence of Roosevelt and the American Secretary of the Treasury, Morgenthau, that Germany must surrender unconditionally.

that the British Empire needed a non-Communist Germany in a stable Europe. Finally in April the Prime Minister of Hungary, Kallay,

came to the Vatican with a desperate plea to the Pope to put himself at the head of a peace initiative capable of halting the Soviet advance that was about to engulf the Christian peoples of Europe.



Pius XII, as he would boast in his 1946 message to the College of Cardinals, resisted every pressure, rejected every plea. And he gave his reason: “National Socialism has had a more ominous effect on the German people than has Marxism on the Russians. Only a total reversal of German policy, particularly those relating to the Jews, could make any move on the part of the Holy See possible.”

A strange comparison to make when, in contrast to Soviet isolation in aggressive atheism, Germany and the Vatican were enjoying full diplomatic relations, when churches were not only open but, like Catholic schools and universities, subsidized by the German State. Adolf Hitler was never excommunicated nor was his autobiography, Mein Kampf, ever put on the Index.

The curious legend that Eugenio Pacelli was indifferent to the fate of European Jews had its origin in the thesis, “the silence of Pius XII”, an invention of a German Protestant playwright, Rudolf Hochhuth, and a German Jewish journalist, Saul Friedlander, both writing, in the 1960’s. That there had been a tragic silence, the twelve volumes of the Acta Apostolica attest, but the silence did not concern the Jews. On the contrary, as the Jesuit historian Robert Graham asserts “Pius XII was the greatest benefactor of the Jews in modern times.”

Adolf Hitler had been Chancellor of Germany less than half a year when Secretary of State Pacelli was urging Pope Pius XI to give hospitality inside Vatican City to prominent Jews who requested it. In 1937 coming into New York Harbor on the Conte di Savoia, Cardinal Pacelli requested the Captain to run up an improvised banner with the six-pointed star of the future state of Israel in honor, he said, of six hundred German Jews on board. A year later Catholics in Munich were astonished to see the Torah and other ritual objects being removed from the city’s chief synagogue in the limousine of the Archbishop for safe keeping in the Episcopal palace and to learn that it had been the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pacelli in Rome, who had ordered the transfer. One of his last acts before becoming Pope was to notify American and Canadian bishops of his displeasure at the reluctance of Catholic universities and colleges in their countries to accept more European Jewish professors, scholars and scientists on their staffs and he looked to the bishops to remedy the situation.

As soon as the news reached Rome of the German advance into Poland he was telegraphing his Nuncio, Paccini, in Warsaw to “try to organize Polish Jews for a passage to Palestine.” Meanwhile in Istanbul, Msgr. Roncalli, asked to work at the halfway point where the Jews were to be given Catholic baptismal certificates in the hope the British would let them through, registered a forthright protest. “Surely”, he wrote to Pius XII, “an attempt to revive the ancient Kingdoms of Judea and Israel is utopistic. Will it not expose the Vatican to accusations of support for Zionism?” The Secretary of State, Cardinal Maglione was hardly less troubled. “How”, he asked the Pope, “can you justify historically, a criterion of bringing back a people to Palestine, a territory they left nineteen centuries ago? Surely there are more suitable places for the Jews to settle.”

Pope Paul VI permitted the opening of a certain section of the Vatican Archives to take place under the care of four Jesuit scholars. The American among them, Robert Graham, told the Washington Post, “I was stupefied by what I was reading. How could one explain action so contrary to the principle of neutrality?”

new Pope was himself writing the intensely anti-German texts beamed around the world by Vatican Radio. Although his personal involvement was not discovered at the time

they brought vigorous protest from the German Ambassador to the Holy See and even from the Polish bishops themselves. The broadcasts were suspended to the chagrin of London which lost what Fr. Graham calls “a formidable source of propaganda.”

Pius XII then turned his attention to setting up his Catholic Refugee Committee in Rome, putting it in charge of his secretary, Fr. Leiber S.J. and his housekeeper, Mother Pasqualina. Msgr. Georges Roche in his Pie XII "Avant I’Histoire" says this committee paved the way for thousands of European Jews to enter the United States as “Catholics”, providing them with a regular and efficient documentation service, baptismal certificates, financial aid and arrangements abroad. The French historian estimates that by 1942 over one million Jews were being housed in convents and monasteries throughout Europe on Vatican directives. According to the British historian, Derek Holmes, Jews, as well as partisans of the underground guerrilla movements, were dressed as monks and nuns and taught to sing plain chant. The Pope himself set an example by taking care of some fifteen thousand Jews and anti-government Italians at Castel Gandolfo, as well as a thousand in Vatican City, among them the Italian Socialist leader, Pietro Nenni.

St. Francis’ little hilltown of Assisi became the chief center for the printing of baptismal certificates, as Pius XII proceeded to set up the complex known as the Cittadella, a kind of “think tank” for new Church projects which would one day organize Pope John Paul II’s “Day of Peace”.

Throughout the Second World War papal permission was given for synagogue services to be held in the lower level of the Basilica of St, Francis. It was here, at the Cittadella, that Msgr. Bugnini did most of his work on a “New Mass”.

In a spectacular gesture Pius ordered the papal seal to be engraved on the front of Rome’s main synagogue, prior to the arrival of German troops,

To the continued amazement of the Jesuit scholars, they came upon archived documentation of Pius XII’s personal involvement in a plot to overthrow Hitler.

Britain would come to terms with a moderate German regime. Pius promptly carried out the mission through Sir Francis D’Arcy Osborne, London’s envoy to the Holy See. The offer was turned down.

to head a campaign to “reinterpret” the anti-Marxist encyclical of Pius XI,

Divini Redemptoris ,

word was put forth that Josef Stalin was opening the way for religious freedom in the Soviet Union. It must have been a remarkable juggling act on the part of Bishop Ready and his assistants when one considers that the old Pope, Achille Ratti, had been able to preempt this very disinformation campaign when he wrote the encyclical two years before the outbreak of the war. From

Divini Redemptoris: “There are even some who refer to certain changes recently introduced into Soviet legislature as a proof that Communism is about to abandon its program of war against God. But do not be deceived!”

That it perturbed Pius XII as head of the Catholic Church to face so many millions of European Catholics as an enthusiastic supporter of their enemies, is evident from a poignant letter the Pope wrote to his old friend and host in New York, Myron C. Taylor, President Roosevelt’s envoy to the Vatican during the long years of the war in Russia. From the letter,

“At the request of President Roosevelt, the Vatican has ceased all mention of the Communist regime.

is misunderstood by the Soviet leaders who continue the persecution against churches and faithful.

Still the efforts of Pope Pacelli in behalf of Marxism continued. In July 1944 he consented to a meeting between Msgr. Montini and the undisputed leader of Italy’s Communists, Palmiro Togliatti , who had just returned to Italy after eighteen years of exile in Soviet Russia.

the discussion between Msgr. Montini and Togliatti was the first direct contact between a high prelate of the Vatican and a leader of Communism.

they acknowledged the potential possibility of a contingent alliance between Catholics and Communists in Italy which could give the three parties (Christian Democrats, Socialists and Communists) an absolute majority, thereby enabling them to dominate any political situation .

which a practical understanding between the Holy See and Russia could be created. ”

Both Jean Madiran and I queried Msgr. Roche about his mention of a wartime meeting between Montini and Stalin himself. We received identical non-answers: “Yes, I agree with you that the Montini-Stalin accord in 1942 was of the greatest importance.”



A shocking event that occurred soon afterward was the publication by the Vatican Poliglot Press of a book, Madonna di Fatima in which Our Lady’s words are so twisted as to provide the enemies of Germany with prime propaganda. The name, “Russia” was removed, so that German guilt was implied.

there are indications that it was Montini himself

At the time of his official meeting with Togliatti, Giovanni Montini was 47 and not yet in possession of a Canon Law degree, let alone a bishop’s mitre. Yet he was charged with carrying on top level negotiations in the name of the Church. He had indeed gone a long way along the path dreamed of by those early political activists who were his parents.

It is with this contrived inflation of the importance of the Second Vatican Council that the present study parts company with the writers on the Right as well as those on the Left and with the pretense of the Vatican because,Jesuit theologians point to June 29, 1943 as the day of the “big bang”. Fr. Virgilio Rotondi, S.J., editorialist of Civiltá Cattólica, semi-official voice of the Vatican, was elated:Why did the still-orthodox Council fathers of 1870 reject this arbitrary new arrangement of God and man? Because it reduced the transcendent God to the immanent God, the ancient heresy. Without that reduction as a basis for new attitudes, the acceptance, twenty years later, of radical change would have been unthinkable. The mystical body concept divinizes men in line with the false promise Masonry has always offered. Masonic writing is full of references to “the divine spark that is in each one of us”. As the Masonic Satanist, Elena Blavatsky, put it, “the more polished the looking-glass, the more clear the divine image.That the average priest or layman of the 1940’s saw anything important happening to the Church with the publication of Mystici Corporis can be ruled out. In normal times papal encyclicals are studied by theologians, read by a limited number of bishops and priests and glanced over by subscribers to religious periodicals. However, the year 1943 was not a normal year. It marked the most terrible period of the Second World War. In any case papal emphasis on the phrase would have seemed, to the average Catholic who did read the document, to fall in line quite naturally with such revered designations as “Lamb of God”, the “Sacred Heart” or any of the long list of exalted titles accorded the Virgin Mary in her litany.To the serious student of theology, however, it was clear that the phrase “mystical body” in the mind of Pope Pius XII went much farther than mere pious name-giving. Used as he used it in the encyclical,For more than nineteen hundred years there had been no name for such a study because there had been no such study. The Roman Catholic Church knew what it was, so did the hierarchy, the clergy and the faithful. Suddenly confronted with the new image indicated in the encyclical, it seemed urgent to question what it was the Church really thought Herself to be. Overnight a new kind of theologian, the ecclesiologist, had to be invented and installed in seminaries, universities and on editorial staffs of Catholic publications.Very soon these scholars found they had more than enough to do.Dulles goes on to explain that no sooner had People of God been accepted (it was the favorite at Vatican II) than the influential French Dominican, Yves Congar, pointed out its weakness, “Does it not sound egotistical, monopolistic? How about calling the Church a Mystery?” Then it was that Jesuit Fr. (later Cardinal) De Lubac of the Gregorian University opted for designating the Church as a Sacrament. His reasoning? “If Christ is the Sacrament of God, then the Church is the Sacrament of Christ.” Never mind that Catholics had been taught since time immemorial that there are just seven sacraments and that neither the Church nor Christ is one of them.Non-Catholics began to play the paradigm game.suggested that Catholics call their Church a Herald-of-the-Word while Protestant radicals, Harvey Cox and Dietrich Bonhbffer, recommended the Church of Rome be called a Servant."Of particular interest is the tracing of Rampolla’s relationship with the five men who soon were to direct the Catholic Church into its “new era”. Giacomo Della Chiesa, the future Benedict XV, was a Capranica graduate chosen by Rampolla as his private secretary at the Nunciature in Madrid. It was to become a twenty-year relationship. As Secretary of State," The content of the private instruction offered the future Pius XII may never be known ; however his scanty schooling in isolation andon the main buildings.It is when we come to the name of the man Pope Leo entrusted with the guidance of the boy, Pacelli, that it is more difficult to avoid the term “conspiracy”, if only because the Sicilian nobleman was one of the most controversial figures in the history of the Catholic Church. Holding the second most important post in the Vatican for sixteen of the twenty-six years of the pontificate of Leo XIII, it had been taken for granted that Cardinal Rampolla would become the next pope. When Leo finally died in 1903 and a conclave was held, Rampolla votes mounted in early balloting until, to the astonishment of the electors, the Cardinal Metropolitan of Krakow rose to his feet to halt the proceedings with an announcement that would be telegraphed around the world.As annoyed as they were astonished, the Fathers soon found that a long forgotten clause in a treaty between Vienna and the Vatican made the intervention legally binding. ""No reason for the veto was given, although a political one was suggested. It was supposed that Austria had been displeased by some of Rampolla’s pro-French attitudes."In and out of the offices of Secretary Rampolla in those days was. Pope Leo, however, was not persuaded.in the offices of State. Angelo Roncalli, coming from a poor peasant family,after his death.Given the power of the Sicilian Cardinal’s personal charisma and the alleged direction of his commitment,The Vatican’s l’Osservatore Romano admitted as much in an editorial celebrating the election of Cardinal Roncalli to the papacy in 1958,Clearly, 16 years with an OTO chief as Secretary of State had established a Masonic grip on the Vatican so unyielding as to bring the 1903 conclave to conclude in a “deal”, a compromise. Although the Jouin information had not gone out to the public, the Vatican knew it would, thus leaving the papacy itself in a vulnerable position. The truth about Rampolla would appear to be absurd if he were given the Holy Office by the Pope."By the conclave year, 1903, a surprising number of the theses which were destined to transform the Church during the next sixty years were already in circulation, deviations in orthodox doctrine as old as Christianity and as far in the future as Pope John Paul II. Mainly in France but also in England, Italy and Belgium, an alternative attitude toward religion was beginning to surface in seminaries, universities, on lecture platforms, in books and reviews. What would come to be called Modernism was underway.The movement had no founder, no program. It boasted only a set of shared attitudes which included rejection of the teaching of St. Thomas Aquinas as “medieval” and a feeling that religion must have its origin in personal experience of which “dogma can be an expression but not a suffocating guarantee”. Among the frequent reunions of devotees of this different way to be Catholic, the one at Subiaco in Italy brought together delegates from France, Switzerland and Italy who were urged to “tear away the bindings that oppress and stifle the Church”. In a moment of unrestrained exaltation it was declared that everyone present felt “Christ is preparing an immense religious transformation by means of the Prophets and the Saints”."At the same time the later Sarto years had represented a severe setback for the dreamers of a new way to be Catholic. Even to regain the promise the beginning of the twentieth century had offered would take years, perhaps decades. While resurgence was assured if the hoped for election of Giacomo Della Chiesa, the longtime secretary of Cardinal Rampolla, went through, it would perforce be slow. Given the new alertness on the part of the faithful to deviations in the old teachings, every move in the directions of a “Church of the Future” would have to be made with caution and couched in the most pious terminology. Archbishop Della Chiesa of Bologna did become Pope in 1914, taking the name of Benedict XV, while the other Rampolla protégée, Pietro Gasparri, moved into Merry del Val’s post as Secretary of State. One wonders if the very old Emperor of Austria-Hungary, weighed down with tragedy on tragedy, was aware, two years before his death, that the Sicilian Cardinal, whose election his veto had prevented had, after all, mounted the papal throne in the person of his two closest assistants.""At the risk of indulging in generalities, a long look at the Catholic Church would seem to make certain sweeping qualifications plausible. Historically speaking, have there ever been missionaries to equal the Spaniards, martyrs to equal the English or thinkers about holy things, for better of for worse, as gifted as the French? If the new Pope hoped to reawaken liberalism, he would have to begin with the French.Although the project originated in the minds of Merry del Val and his secretary, Fr. Benigni, a journalist by profession, it was in France that the idea flourished and where it showed no sign of tapering off after the death of Pius X. With its call to report directly to Rome on doctrinal aberrations, the Sodalitium was highly distasteful to Pope Benedict and to his Secretary of State.There was no naming of names. Ad beatissimi was ostensibly a plea for world peace in the rapidly spreading Great War. It urged “an end to contention and discord in favor of a new sense of brotherhood”. Although few of the laity, aside from the leaders of Sodalitium, would read the encyclical, it gave teachers and preachers everywhere to understand that the war between the Vatican and the Modernists was over. The leader of the long disbanded Sillon, prime target of Lamentabili, Marc Sangnier, had already received the good news in a warm personal letter from the new Pope in which Benedict expressed his “high esteem”. Reading a work of the French dissident today it is difficult to believe he was not writing for the priestly junta of Nicaragua’s Daniel Ortega, “The ideas of the revolution are nineteen centuries old and they come right out of the Gospels. The Church must therefore open up to the new trend and enter into the movement which is building the modern world.”On the other hand his choice of the name Pius had been made he said, out of regard for Pope Sarto who had moved him from the Ambrosias to head the Vatican Library and with whom, now and then, he had enjoyed conversation and tea at the Episcopal palace in Venice. How near he was in outlook to Pius X becomes evident in several of his encyclicals, while an equal number of his official acts amounted to. The paradox poses a nagging question which can be answered in one of only two ways: either Pius XI suffered from intermittent schizophrenia or his seventeen- year pontificate was a running battle with his successive Secretaries of State, Gasparri and Pacelli.Pius XI was the first pope to actuate what we now call ecumenism.In the 1920’s Rome had not yet begun to foster what seems with Pope John Paul II to have become a consuming passion, a commitment to global religion.The ensuing “conversations”, continuing intermittently during 1924 and 1925, drew sharp protest from the Catholic hierarchy of EnglandAlthough nothing of substance seems to have come from the talks, they were not forgotten. Fifty years later in an open letter to the successor and protégée of Cardinal Mercier, Leo Cardinal Suenens, Pope Paul recalled the Malines Conversations, describing them as “the fruit of a rediscovered love”.Cardinal Mercier and Fr. Beauduin proceeded to turn their transforming talents to making Jesuit Louvain a center for advanced theological speculation while the paradoxical Pope Pius, as if to do penance for having given his consent for the Malines Conversations, sat down to write what would turn out to be the last solemn pronouncement to issue from the Vatican on the question of the uniqueness of Catholicism as the one, true faith.“Let these separated children return to the Apostolic See established in this city by the princes of the apostles, Peter and Paul, who consecrated with their blood this root and matrix of the Catholic Church; not indeed with the idea or hope that the Church will abandon the integrity of the faith and bear their errors, but to subject themselves to its teaching authority and rule... Never has the Apostolic See permitted its subjects to take part in assemblies of non-Catholics. There is but one way in which the unity of the Churches can be fostered and that is by furthering the return to the true Church of Christ by those who have separated from it.”Coming on the scene from the Nunciature in Germany was Eugenio Pacelli, 53, and soon to join him, Giovanni Battista Montini, 33.Scarcely had ink dried on the Concordat when young Fr. Gianbattista Montini, chaplain of the Rome sector of the Federation of Catholic university students, the FUCI, managed to destabilize it. From early childhood he had lived the excitement of politics, his mother having been as much an activist as his father. Watching the Popular Party (later renamed Christian Democrat) taking shape virtually in the family living-room, he had followed each successive election of his father as deputy for Brescia to the national parliament up to 1924 when Italy became a one-party State. After that year,At a time when very few Italians were antagonistic to Fascism, the Montini’s were notable exceptions, and by the time the Concordat was signed they had experienced five years of political frustration. Not unexpectedly, Fr. Montini looked on his assignment with the FUCI as a chance to make a stand. He decided to refuse to obey a government order to let his students be incorporated into the national youth organization. Since the authorities, in strict conformity with the provisions of the Concordat, were providing Catholic chaplains for all sections of the Balilla formation, they looked on the holding back of Montini’s Rome group as not only unnecessary but divisive. Ordered to join up or disband, Montini claimed persecution and the foreign press, as is their custom, took up the cry. At the height of the rumpus, the Vatican issued a fiery anti-government encyclical which, for quick availability to the press, was given out, not in the usual Latin, but in Italian. Non Abbiamo Bisogno, according to a former FUCI member, the senior statesman, Giulio Andreotti, was written, not by Pope Pius XI, but by his new Secretary of State, Eugenio Pacelli. The longed-for religious peace was shattered. To salvage what it could of the hopes of 1929, and in the face of worldwide incrimination, the Mussolini government permitted the survival of the FUCI, provided it confined itself to religious activities.A mere six weeks before the appearance of Non Abbiamo Bisogno, the Pope himself had issued what has come to be seen as a pro-Fascist encyclical, Quadragesimo Anno. Intended as a tribute to Pope Leo XIII on the fortieth anniversary of his outstanding encyclical on labor relations, Rerum Novarum, the new statement demonstrated the fact that Catholic social doctrine is more in harmony with the corporative industrial system being developed at that time in Italy than it is with the basically class-struggle structure of conventional capitalism.In the eyes of Secretary Pacelli Fr. Montini’s triumph against the Italian government had won him his spurs. Very soon after the worldwide media furor,Of the five Italians who directed the changing of the Catholic Church, the two who would prove to be the most effective had become a team. A generation apart, they had everything in common. Both of them had been born into Vatican-ambitious families. Both of them had spent their childhood in forced isolation with scant opportunity either for normal association with their peers or for classroom instruction. Their careers were notably Vatican nurtured.The spectacular American tour of Pacelli in 1936 was stage-managed by Archbishop Spellman of Boston and was to make of the Secretary of State a far more important figure in the public eye than the studious and rather stolid person of the reigning Pope.Ten years later the Church-shaking Maritain work appeared. Nearly simultaneously with the first French edition, an Italian version came out with a glowing introduction by its translator, Giovanni Battista Montini.The Maritain thesis calls for a basic shift in ecclesiology, that is, in the way the Church looks at itself, at its function and identity. His book prepared the way for the great paradigm change to be found in Pius XII’s encyclical Mystici Corporis. However, because it is the pope, not the theologians, who actuate the acceptance of new beliefs,Chardin, envisions religions of every kind converging toward a single human ideal in a world civilization wherein all men will be reconciled in justice, love and peace. Friendship among men will guide all life toward a mysterious accomplishment of the Gospel. As the French theologian Henri Le Caron explains, “Integral Humanism is a universal fraternity among men of good will belonging to different religions or to none, even those who reject the idea of a creator.The thesis can be felt as a kind of ground bass beating right through to our time.By the end of the turbulent thirties Vatican acceptance of Integral Humanism made it only a question of how to pass it on to the faithfulWar or no war, the Catholic revolution, under the impetus of its newly found theological boost, was to leap ahead during the early 1940’s.The British historian, W. A. Purdy comments, “Summi Pontificatus foreshadows that interest in the ideal world community which would figure increasingly in the Pope’s pronouncements over the succeeding twenty years”.The presiding Cardinal, Lovatelli, called for an “end to useless and divisive polemics in favor of love for our brothers in Christ”. Effectively it was a call for heart to replace mind, sentiment to replace sense. Thus discussions over such questions as the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist gave way to the question of whether Protestants and Catholics felt affection for one another. Meanwhile Jesuits entered the new public forum sponsoring the lectures of global-Church enthusiast, Fr. Charles Boyer at their Gregorian University. In thirty-six years of teaching there it is estimated that Fr. Boyer influenced something like five thousand elite candidates for the priesthood with his passion for ecumenism.As the war raged more furiously than ever, spreading now to the Pacific, occupied Paris offered an oasis of curious tranquility. The dress designer Christian Dior, thanks to generous allowances of lavish materials granted him by the German authorities, was presenting his soft and flowing “new look”,Occupied Paris was to become the milieu of Msgr. Angelo Roncalli. As the war drew to a close and ideological purges of the defeated began,The retreat from France of the German Army had left the Church in an awkward position.Returning to France to take over as head of government, De Gaulle had been appalled to find himself unable to secure even one priest in all of Paris whom he considered sufficiently “anti-Fascist” to say Mass for him and his staff at the Elysée Palace.The message of the future Pope John to General de Gaulle was as remarkable as it was successful: “Wait! Let them be. We in the Vatican are engaged in creating an entirely new kind of Church, one that will be to your liking and we will see to it that the Bishops of France go along with us. Be patient!”a refugee from Vichy France, because of his wife, Raissa’s, Jewish origin. Teaching mainly in Toronto he had also been engaged as guest lecturer at several universities in the United States.The liturgy was still in Latin, however the Dialogue Mass or Missa Recitata wherein responses were made by the congregation rather than by a server at the altar, was becoming so widespread in wartime Germany that Bishop Gröber of Freiburg-im-Breisgau expressed concern that “the eager insistence of neo-liturgists on laity participation is beginning to subtract from the sacrificial role of the priest.”Such complaints brought forth a papal response in the way of the encyclical Mediator Dei on the subject of the liturgy. Didier Bonneterre in his excellent study, Le Mouvement Liturgique, has high praise for the document which urges caution and prudence regarding liturgical reform. Then he laments, “However, I regret and I continue to regret that this beautiful piece of writing was accompanied by no concrete measures, no sanctions. Pius X had not been content with writing Lamentabili, he outlawed the Sillon and excommunicated Tyrell and Loisy.” With its selections from St. Paul of such phrases as “Try everything; retain what is good”, Mediator Dei was, in fact, taken by the neo- liturgists as a go-ahead for experimentation.The outcome of the Second World War entailed for the Church some of the most violent experiences in its history. Any business enterprise confronted with flood or fire would take immediate action, calling in its board of directors to assess damages and work out future strategy. If ever there was a time for a Pope to gather his chieftains around him it was the year 1946.However,In his June address to the College of Cardinals, while “rejecting rivalries and groupings dictated solely by political and economic interests”, he expressed confidence that “dangers on the Right and on the Left” could be avoided “in the light of the Church”. He then went on to defend the remarkably one-sided stance he had maintained throughout the war saying, “We, as head of the Church refused to call Christians to a crusade.” He had been careful, he said, in spite of pressures, “to insure that not one word of approval of the war against Russia was permitted to be said”. As Hungarian Catholics drawn into the Sovietic vortex begged him for help, Pacelli urged “patience and endurance” because, he said, “the old oak can be buffeted but it cannot be uprooted.”As for the crusade referred to by the Pope,of Frenchmen, Spaniards, Italians, Croatians, Hungarians and Slovenians, Catholics nearly to a man, who were setting out with the German Army to conquer Soviet Russia or, as the Cardinal put it to the Pope, “to free the Russian people”. Along with the volunteer “crusaders” went a sizeable contingent of Russian and Ukrainian-speaking priests, young graduates of the Russicum, Rome’s Russian seminary, who hoped to open long closed churches along the way. Cardinal Boudrillat’s expectations were speedilyAs the war dragged onBy May 1943 Nuncio Roncalli was writing from Istanbul expressing “panic” at the new Soviet offensive. He had tried in vain, he said to find out from his recent visitor, Cardinal Spellman of New York, just how much Roosevelt had promised Stalin.From Berne the Nuncio to Switzerland,In March Cardinal Maglione, the Vatican Secretary of State, without, it must be assumed, the Pope’s knowledge, was urging Britain’s envoy to the Holy See to try to convince Prime Minister ChurchillAs Pius XII, Pacelli understood early on the importance of Palestine to the Jewish mind.Years later, provoked by the Hochhuth accusations,He was finding that during the first months of the war the, the sensational nature of the tracts were so strong thatEven as Nuncio Roncalli, despite his protest, was knuckling down to provide fake baptismal certificates, Cardinal Tisserant and his Joint Distribution Committee were facilitating Jewish emigration under the very nose of the Vichy government. Msgr. Roche, who acted as the Cardinal’s secretary, describes an underground printing press at Nice which was protected by the Mayor of the City and the Archbishop where 1895 false identity cards, 136 false work permits, 1230 false birth certificates, 480 false demobilization letters and 950 false baptismal certificates were produced before the operation was discovered.while in Hungary Fr. Montini was working to protect 800,000 Jews, provided they submit to mass baptism. In neighboring Czechoslovakia Jewish families like that of Madeleine Albright would enjoy the same privilege, something, which the American Secretary of State told the press, caused her “great pain”.In January 1940 the Pope was approached by an emissary of a certain clique of German generals who asked him to tell the British government that they would undertake to “remove” Hitler if they were sureThree months later, on May 6, 1940, thanks to his friend Josef Mueller, a German double agent, the Pope was able to give Osborne details of the forthcoming German advance on the West, the so-called Blitzkrieg, urging him to pass the word on to the governments of Holland, Belgium and France. All three were later reported to have been incredulous.Skilled diplomat that he was, Pius XII met the challenge. Appointing the dynamic young Michael J. Ready, Auxiliary Bishop of Cleveland,But this silence that weighs heavily on our conscienceGod grant that the free world will not one day regret my silence.”According to Document JR1022 released by the Washington Office for Strategic Services in 1974After having examined the situation,A tentative plan was drafted to forge the basis on which the agreement between the three parties could be made. They also drafted a plan of the fundamental lines alongThe OSS showed sloppy homework in citing this as the first Vatican-Soviet encounter.Who, one wonders, filed Report JR-1022? In the book OSS, the Secret History of America’s First Intelligence Agency, published by the California University Press in 1971,. According to the author, R. Harris Smith, the future Pope Paul was the key Vatican man in a network of Allied spies particularly charged with gathering information concerning strategic bombing targets in Japan. As for the key Vatican man in Japan at the time, it was none other than Pedro Arrupe, S.J., the future Father General of the Society of Jesus, and survivor of the bombing of Hiroshima.________________________In Rome the hours before dawn are never really warm, even in summer. It was the vigil of Pentecost and virtually summer (the great movable feasts came late in the year 1971) when some four thousand men and women from many parts of the world knelt through the night on chill flagstones below the steps of St. Peter’s Basilica. In the immense circle of the piazza, only dimly lit by an uncertain moon and a few electric bulbs hidden high among the all-embracing Bernini columns, they would have looked from above, even in such numbers, like small huddled shadows.Ahead, as if it were the object of their prayers, the great facade, secure atop its thirty-eight steps, immutable now for four hundred years, its magnificent stones successors to lesser stones, said to cover the bones of the Galilean fisherman, Simon called Peter. Here was the core of Christendom, the Rock and the tangible sign of Christian permanence. For the kneeling pilgrims the darkness itself added dimension and wonder to the wall the Basilica made, a wall to hold back not just the dawn that would soon come out of the East, but a wall to hold back all the false doctrines on earth. Hardly a handful among the crowd would have known that already behind the brave facade a hollowing-out process, an eating away of strength and substance, had been going on for more than half a century, that the Catholic Church had been undermined.All of them knew that something was wrong; otherwise they would not have joined the pilgrimage. In France, in Germany, England, Argentina, the United States, Australia, each in his own parish, had been stricken by sudden change, by orders to worship in a strange new way. Nearly half of the pilgrims were French, having arrived on chartered trains from Paris and all had come to plead with the Holy Father to give them back the Mass, the Sacraments and a Catechism for their children.Had any of them looked beyond the pillars and high over to the right, they could have made out the shuttered windows of the papal apartments. Was the Pope asleep? Could he sleep, knowing they were there? From where he lay, the murmured Aves and Paters of the fifteen decades of the rosary cannot have sounded much louder than the play of water on the ancient fountain in the piazza.In Latin a French priest led one decade, a lawyer from Canada the second, a farmer from Bavaria the third. At midnight everyone rose to make “the way of the Cross”. Holding lighted candles, they cast long shadows as they moved in slow procession between the enormous columns. With no painting to remind them of the suffering of Christ they listened as a young man from one, then another, of the main language groups, read a description of each “station”.Months later it became known that the bishop who would give resounding voice to the entreaty of these pilgrims, had slept soundly through that June night in a modest convent cell somewhere in the labyrinth of medieval streets on the other side of the Tiber.(...)There was no such hesitancy on the part of Pope Paul VI. His adamant refusal to receive the “traditionalist” pilgrims, while making himself available as usual that week in a series of private audiences, was a declaration no one could mistake.It had been five or six years earlier that the seven hundred million or so Roman Catholics scattered over the world had experienced the first shock of change. On a certain Sunday in the late 1960’s (the date varied from country to country) they had gone to church to find that altar, liturgy, language and ritual had undergone total metamorphosis. Rumors had been reaching them, and virtually every Catholic from Long Island parishioners to worshippers in grass-roofed chapels in the Congo, knew that high-level meetings were going on in Rome. However, none of the information they had picked up from hearsay or even anything they had seen in print, had prepared them for what they found in church that Sunday morning.In the months that followed, bewilderment would fade into resignation, very occasionally into satisfaction. Now and then, however, there was a sharp outcry, as when the Italian novelist, Tito Casini, denounced his bishop, Cardinal Lercaro of Bologna, who happened also to head the Pontifical Commission for the Liturgy: “You have done what Roman soldiers at the foot of the Cross never dared to do. You have torn the seamless tunic, the bond of unity among believers in Christ, past, present and future, to leave it in shreds.” The Casini open-letter went around the world in a dozen translations.In Germany, historian Reinhardt Raffalt was writing: “Those of other faiths are looking on in horror as the Catholic Church casts away those ancient rites that have clothed the mysteries of Christianity in timeless beauty.”From England came a passionate, nearly resentful, plea to Pope Paul to “bring back the Mass as it was so magnificently expressed in Latin, the Mass that inspired innumerable works of mysticism, of art, poetry, sculpture and music, the Mass that belongs, not only to the Catholic Church and its faithful, but to the culture of the entire world.” The petition was signed by several score London- based writers, artists, philosophers and musicians, including Yehudi Menuhin, Agatha Christie, Andres Segovia, Robert Graves, Jorge Luis Borges, Robert Lowell, Iris Murdoch, Vladimir Askanazy.Among the faithful dissent began, expectedly, in the intellectual circles of France. Jean Madiran, publishing an effective little review, Itineraires, was already picking up deviation from orthodoxy during the early Council sessions. Writing in Madiran’s paper, the political economist, Louis Salleron asked if the Church was turning Arian, a reference to the great wave of heresy of the fourth century. He had noticed a persistent downgrading of Christ implicit in the just-published French translation of the Council’s version of the Creed. Whereupon the philosophers, Etienne Gilson and Gustav Thibon, joined novelist François Mauriac to take up the question in an open letter to the bishops of France.Thus even before Vatican II came to a close a sizeable public in France had become aware of the extent of the transformation. The young priest, Georges de Nantes, had begun to publish a newsletter daringly entitled La Contre- Reforme Catholique. Madiran’s Heresy of the Twentieth Century and Salleron’s Subversion in the Liturgy came out, along with a major work by the Belgian philosopher, Marcel de Corte. Defining the new orientations as “a spiritual degradation more profound than anything the Church has experienced in history, a cancerous sickness in which the cells multiply fast in order to destroy what is healthy in the Catholic Church, he called them “an attempt to transform the kingdom of God into the kingdom of Man, to substitute for the Church consecrated to the worship of God, a Church dedicated to the cult of humanity. 