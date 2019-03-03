Detractors Convicted Over False Accusations Against Priest

Jean-Louis Martin, 70, and his wife Marie-Jeanne, 74, received a three months suspended sentence and a 500 euros fine each on February 27 for having falsely accused (March 2018) Father François-Jérôme Leroy, 72, of having abused male minors.They all belong to the Catholic Foyer de Charité in Baye, France.The bishop of Châlons-en-Champagne immediately suspended Father Leroy, banned him from the diocese totally destroying his life.The turn-around came when the alleged “victim” testified that he was never abused.