Pope Francis faced the Lord during his March 25 eucharist in the famous Italian shrine of Loreto, central Italy.Francis celebrated on the altar of the Holy House which is the house of Nazareth where the Incarnation took place. Angels brought it to Loreto, and is now a chapel inside the basilica.Although very small, in autumn a Novus Ordo table was put into it. But for Francis' Mass, the table was gone.