Vicar General, “I Would Have Suspended A Priest Acting Like Pope Francis”
An unnamed vicar general has commented on Pope Francis’ marriage on an airplane,
“If he were a priest in my diocese I would ensure he was suspended, and at his age retired from a public liturgical or pastoral function.”
Talking to Father Ray Blake (January 19), the vicar general said that he expects that Francis will find followers, priests or deacons, who will marry couples who turn up at their front door, without paperwork, such as proof of freedom to marry, or even of baptism, and without much, if any preparation.
