In Twenty Years: Half of the Contemplative Monasteries in Europe Will Be Gone

Contradicting reality, Cardinal João Braz de Aviz, the Vatican responsible for consecrated life, claimed during a September 24/25 meeting of religious in Baar, Switzerland, that the Second Vatican Council “has again valorised the importance of religious life” and “returned” to the charism of the founders.In reality the council was the main cause for a secularisation and disbandment of Catholic religious life.De Aviz himself admitted that in the next twenty years half of the contemplative monasteries in Europe will be closed down.