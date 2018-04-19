Liturgical Music Is a Double-Edged Sword - by Maestro Aurelio Porfiri

Aurelio Porfiri is a composer, conductor, educator and writer. He has published more than 100 compositions in Italy, Germany, China, USA and France, and around 30 books and more than 600 articles. Porfiri is living between Rome and Hong Kong. His webpage can be found here.

Music is essential for the liturgy and must therefore be treated with particular attention.Ancient civilisations, especially the Greeks, understood the power of music, and modern neuroscience confirms: music has a profound impact on our mood and on how we see things.But what can be a powerful means of prayer and evangelisation can turn into a terrible weapon.Unfortunately, our present liturgical music is too often performed to please the world, not the spirit.The decadence of liturgical music is a tragedy of our times, not only for the Catholic Church but for culture at large.If Church music pleases the world and does not lift us above what is mundane anymore, it has failed in its purpose.We either rule the world or the world rules us.Liturgical music is a powerful weapon, either against the world or against the Church.