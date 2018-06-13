Twitter CEO Apologies for Eating Southern Baptist Chicken

Gay propagandists have slammed Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey after he mentioned in on Twitter (June 9) that he had eaten at ChickfilA, an American fast food restaurant owned by the Southern Baptist Cathy family.From 2010 to 2012 the company sponsored pro-family institutions. This caused Family-hating politicians and gay activists to launch a boycott.Now, Twitter’s Dorsey excused himself, “Completely forgot about their background.”The journalist Jeryl Bier explains on Twitter that the company’s “background” consists in employing 41,000 people, "many of whom are the most pleasant fast-food employees in the country, serve delicious food at good prices, and at amazing speed”.