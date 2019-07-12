Lapsed Priest Now Living as Transvestite

The dirt-newspaper DailyMail.co.uk presented on July 11 a lapsed British Catholic priest, 37, who now calls himself “Alisha Cacace,” dresses as a woman, and lives on the territory of Portsmouth diocese.Cacace left the priesthood after six years. He takes female hormones to foster some outward illusion that he is a “woman”.His problems go back to his childhood. Cacace was brought up in a dysfunctional family. Later he became a priest. After having frequented gay bars, he abandoned the priesthood.The article shows a picture of his daughter Abbie which, looking at her approximate age, Cacace must have fathered before entering priestly formation and becoming a homosexual.